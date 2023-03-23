Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Investing Potential Is $1.02

During the recent session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.54% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.83, that puts it down -79.41 from that peak though still a striking 10.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $807.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) registered a 3.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.54% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.49%, and it has moved by -15.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.75%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 40.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares have gone down -16.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -300.00% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return -26.70% in 2023.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.77%, with the float percentage being 35.11%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44.11 million shares (or 5.30% of all shares), a total value of $52.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.99 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 41.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.86 million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $43.75 million.