D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Shares Have Been Up About 46.92% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.74% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the HEPS share is $2.81, that puts it down -189.69 from that peak though still a striking 39.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $293.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.38K shares over the past three months.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HEPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) registered a 7.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.72%, and it has moved by 7.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.53%. The short interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.93, which implies an increase of 98.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.80 and $110.05 respectively. As a result, HEPS is trading at a discount of -11245.36% off the target high and -3796.91% off the low.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares have gone down -4.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.09% against 13.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.28 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.10% and then jump by 97.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.40% per annum.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. insiders own 76.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.44%, with the float percentage being 48.64%. Hosking Partners LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 2.10% of all shares), a total value of $5.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.94 million shares, is of Must Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.67 million.