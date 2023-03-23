Could VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 42.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.37% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $1.79, that puts it down -1018.75 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $36.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.94 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a 16.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.37% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by -12.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.81%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 12.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares have gone down -9.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39k and $310k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 130.80% and then drop by -41.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2023.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.21%, with the float percentage being 22.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.