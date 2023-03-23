Could Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares were 5.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TENX share is $17.00, that puts it down -2733.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $5.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TENX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.7.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by -23.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.26%. The short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TENX is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -900.0% off the low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares have gone down -84.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.54% against 8.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.80%. While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2023.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.02%, with the float percentage being 4.21%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 98294.0 shares (or 4.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23953.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $81440.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8690.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29546.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1520.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4499.0.