Could Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $22.10, that puts it down -932.71 from that peak though still a striking 8.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $308.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.94%, and it has moved by -36.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.19%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 9.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares have gone down -52.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.56% against -3.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.47 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.69 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -29.70% in 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.35%, with the float percentage being 52.30%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.41% of all shares), a total value of $97.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 million shares, is of Prime Movers Lab, LLC’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $11.84 million.