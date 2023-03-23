Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CASA share is $7.18, that puts it down -564.81 from that peak though still a striking 2.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $135.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 342.30K shares over the past three months.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.94% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.90%, and it has moved by -68.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.21%. The short interest in Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is 2.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, CASA is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Casa Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares have gone down -68.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.28% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then jump 67.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.99 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.21 million and $79.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.40% and then drop by -11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.40%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2023.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Casa Systems Inc. insiders own 21.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.02%, with the float percentage being 91.69%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.12 million shares (or 36.06% of all shares), a total value of $106.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.05 million.