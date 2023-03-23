Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Given A -44.66% drop From High?

During the recent session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.10% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the AUPH share is $13.41, that puts it down -44.66 from that peak though still a striking 56.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) registered a 6.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.10% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.10%, and it has moved by 17.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.82%. The short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 11.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares have gone up 24.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 192.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.45 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.13 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.4 million and $21.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 20.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 45.50% in 2023.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.98%, with the float percentage being 45.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.71 million shares (or 5.43% of all shares), a total value of $58.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $4.82 million.