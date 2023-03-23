Can Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 6.84% YTD?

During the recent session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 4.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $2.53. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $35.00, that puts it down -38.29 from that peak though still a striking 67.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $9.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.95 million shares over the past three months.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BILI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $25.31 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.29%, and it has moved by 15.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.35%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is 21.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $183.62, which implies an increase of 86.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.17 and $276.33 respectively. As a result, BILI is trading at a discount of -991.78% off the target high and -268.12% off the low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bilibili Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares have gone up 55.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 30.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $908.25 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $842.62 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $803.22 million and $702.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 20.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.00%. While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2023.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders own 3.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.98%, with the float percentage being 24.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.89 million shares (or 5.18% of all shares), a total value of $258.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $157.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 6.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $64.37 million.