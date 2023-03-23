Boom Or Bust? Where Will Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $9.07, that puts it down -95.47 from that peak though still a striking 49.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $4.64 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.93%, and it has moved by 27.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.77%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 10.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares have gone up 34.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 10.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.1 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -121.00% in 2023.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders own 9.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.69%, with the float percentage being 52.40%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.08 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $95.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.66 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $34.97 million.