As The Stock Rises By 70.22% Year-To-Date, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -36.48% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the ADD share is $10.28, that puts it down -563.23 from that peak though still a striking 58.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $14.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 184.23K shares over the past three months.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) registered a -36.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -36.48% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.73%, and it has moved by -9.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.62%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4800.00, which implies an increase of 99.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4800.00 and $4800.00 respectively. As a result, ADD is trading at a discount of -309577.42% off the target high and -309577.42% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.60%. While earnings are projected to return -251.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 11.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.99%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44656.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $52694.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17934.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21162.0.