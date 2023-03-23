As The Stock Rises By 0.40% Year-To-Date, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 7.14 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $35.35, that puts it down -254.21 from that peak though still a striking 38.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $7.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.78 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $9.98 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.81%, and it has moved by 8.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.60%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 48.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone down -29.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.38% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.60% this quarter and then jump 26.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $836.08 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $899.09 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.70% and then drop by -13.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.79% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.89%, with the float percentage being 32.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.12 million shares (or 2.92% of all shares), a total value of $240.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $235.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.87 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $45.49 million.