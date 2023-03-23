Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Has Been Rising 283.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.69% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $4.22, that puts it down -3.94 from that peak though still a striking 87.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $805.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.26 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ARDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.69% in intraday trading to $4.06 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 37.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 283.46%. The short interest in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 10.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.58, which implies an increase of 38.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ARDX is trading at a discount of -146.31% off the target high and 26.11% off the low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares have gone up 217.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.40% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.61 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.61 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $468k and $2.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,167.10% and then jump by 438.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return 72.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Ardelyx Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.18%, with the float percentage being 40.79%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.77 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $82.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.38 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $12.26 million.