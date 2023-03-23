A Quick Glance At CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock: It Is up 13.04% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -69.75 Percent

During the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.35% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CNEY share is $2.91, that puts it down -1165.22 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) registered a 6.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.35% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.84%, and it has moved by -27.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.13%. The short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.70%. While earnings are projected to return 386.70% in 2023.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders own 23.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.13%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30127.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $63567.0 in shares.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8671.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7066.0 market value.