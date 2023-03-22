You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC).

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.00, and it changed around $0.69 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. ATEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.34, offering almost -2.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.19% since then. We note from Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.46K.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATEC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.14 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.55% year-to-date, but still up 4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 11.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATEC is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $22.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Alphatec Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.05 percent over the past six months and at a 29.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc. to make $91.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.96 million and $70.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.90%. Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.31% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, and 52.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.74%. Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $43.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.33% or 3.5 million shares worth $30.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $15.74 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $21.94 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.