XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.78, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.22B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.83, offering almost -187.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.56% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

XP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.01 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.21% year-to-date, but still up 7.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -8.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $73.93 and a high of $150.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1178.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -527.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.96 percent over the past six months and at a 6.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $689.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $697.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $609.69 million and $583.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.80%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.76% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.22% of XP Inc. shares, and 67.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.79%. XP Inc. stock is held by 346 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 29.87 million shares worth $567.77 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.66% or 25.32 million shares worth $481.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.4 million shares worth $312.9 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 13.41 million shares worth around $205.7 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.