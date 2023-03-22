Why Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.97, and it changed around $0.37 or 4.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.42M. SRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -82.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.52% since then. We note from Seritage Growth Properties’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.18K.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.75 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.63% year-to-date, but still down -21.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is -35.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 29.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.54% of Seritage Growth Properties shares, and 47.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.11%. Seritage Growth Properties stock is held by 173 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 5.38 million shares worth $48.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.01% or 3.93 million shares worth $35.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.72 million shares worth $20.3 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $12.77 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.