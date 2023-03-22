Why Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.72, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.28B. ROST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.44, offering almost -16.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.88% since then. We note from Ross Stores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

Instantly ROST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 105.79 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is -7.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Ross Stores Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.60 percent over the past six months and at a 12.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Ross Stores Inc. to make $4.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.02 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Ross Stores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.13% per year for the next five years.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.34. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Ross Stores Inc. shares, and 93.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.71%. Ross Stores Inc. stock is held by 1,165 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.59% of the shares, which is about 46.81 million shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.05% or 31.16 million shares worth $2.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.43 million shares worth $878.6 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 9.05 million shares worth around $762.93 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.