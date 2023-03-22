Why ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 5.61 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.88, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $987.96M. ARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.61, offering almost -76.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.25% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.11 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.32% year-to-date, but still down -4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is -16.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.61 percent over the past six months and at a -6.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $48.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 19.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, and 38.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.97%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 23.6 million shares worth $115.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.84% or 15.11 million shares worth $73.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $47.79 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $17.48 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.