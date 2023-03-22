Why AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $156.13, and it changed around -$0.64 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $279.33B. ABBV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.91, offering almost -12.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $134.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.12% since then. We note from AbbVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

AbbVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ABBV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AbbVie Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Instantly ABBV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 157.05 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.39% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is 2.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

AbbVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.13 percent over the past six months and at a -20.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect AbbVie Inc. to make $13.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.54 billion and $14.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. AbbVie Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of AbbVie Inc. shares, and 71.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.64%. AbbVie Inc. stock is held by 3,905 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.95% of the shares, which is about 158.32 million shares worth $24.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.84% or 138.7 million shares worth $21.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 52.74 million shares worth $8.24 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 40.08 million shares worth around $6.26 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.