Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -67.72%

In the last trading session, 4.96 million shares of the Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.89, and it changed around $0.51 or 3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.08B. VNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.15, offering almost -216.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Vornado Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Vornado Realty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VNO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vornado Realty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Instantly VNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.40 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.45% year-to-date, but still down -8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is -32.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.42 percent over the past six months and at a -14.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -106.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $455.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to make $457.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $421.08 million and $442.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.50%. Vornado Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by -505.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.33% per year for the next five years.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 10.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.09% of Vornado Realty Trust shares, and 87.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.92%. Vornado Realty Trust stock is held by 582 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 27.36 million shares worth $633.62 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 9.43% or 18.08 million shares worth $756.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $174.31 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.17 million shares worth around $119.73 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.