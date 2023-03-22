Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.89 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around -$2.25 or -19.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $680.24M. VKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -27.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.46% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.92 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still down -13.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is -16.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 203.56 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.79% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 38.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.00%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $9.06 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 4.05% or 3.1 million shares worth $8.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $6.07 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $2.59 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.