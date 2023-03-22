Vacasa Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VCSA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.11 or 12.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $473.27M. VCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.38, offering almost -828.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.82% since then. We note from Vacasa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.84% year-to-date, but still down -22.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is -33.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCSA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Vacasa Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.81 percent over the past six months and at a -236.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -533.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $206.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vacasa Inc. to make $264.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $192.1 million and $247.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Vacasa Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -666.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.96% per year for the next five years.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Vacasa Inc. shares, and 80.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.42%. Vacasa Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 26.65% of the shares, which is about 62.47 million shares worth $191.79 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 9.83% or 23.06 million shares worth $70.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $9.45 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $3.31 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.