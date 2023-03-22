UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Stock Forecast: $5.50 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.24 or 5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.53B. UWMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.03, offering almost -7.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.32% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended UWMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.39% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 7.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

UWM Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.83 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -109.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -95.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $287.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect UWM Holdings Corporation to make $349.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $605.46 million and $821.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -57.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.50%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 8.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares, and 32.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.58%. UWM Holdings Corporation stock is held by 187 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 7.39 million shares worth $21.64 million.

Platinum Equity, LLC, with 5.38% or 4.98 million shares worth $14.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $6.74 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $6.16 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.