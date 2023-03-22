Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.22, and it changed around $2.29 or 5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. TDW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.88, offering almost -20.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.49% since then. We note from Tidewater Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.54K.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Instantly TDW has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.59 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is -1.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 182.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 210.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $196.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tidewater Inc. to make $155.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.17 million and $105.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.60%. Tidewater Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.58% of Tidewater Inc. shares, and 88.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.36%. Tidewater Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.37% of the shares, which is about 8.08 million shares worth $175.31 million.

Robotti, Robert E., with 7.15% or 3.33 million shares worth $72.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.96 million shares worth $107.71 million, making up 10.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $45.49 million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.