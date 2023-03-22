The Lion Electric Company: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of LEV Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.00M. LEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.21, offering almost -387.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.23% since then. We note from The Lion Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

The Lion Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LEV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Lion Electric Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.63% year-to-date, but still down -12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is -23.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The Lion Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.53 percent over the past six months and at a -34.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Lion Electric Company to make $55.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.86% of The Lion Electric Company shares, and 8.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.42%. The Lion Electric Company stock is held by 125 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 5.14 million shares worth $14.7 million.

National Bank of Canada/FI, with 0.79% or 1.74 million shares worth $3.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $11.38 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $2.63 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.