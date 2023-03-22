The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 5.52 million shares of the The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.97, and it changed around $0.32 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.96B. AES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.89, offering almost -30.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.94% since then. We note from The AES Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

The AES Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AES as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The AES Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.43 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is -12.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

The AES Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.65 percent over the past six months and at a 2.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The AES Corporation to make $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.77 billion and $2.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The AES Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.07% per year for the next five years.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 2.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of The AES Corporation shares, and 97.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.48%. The AES Corporation stock is held by 929 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 85.35 million shares worth $1.93 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 10.18% or 67.97 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 35.63 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.89 million shares worth around $449.53 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.