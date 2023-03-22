Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.33 or 14.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.50M. TBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -285.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.48% since then. We note from Telesis Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.27K.

Telesis Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telesis Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Instantly TBIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.72% year-to-date, but still up 12.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is 46.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBIO is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Telesis Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.60 percent over the past six months and at a 43.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Telesis Bio Inc. to make $6.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.08 million and $5.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 133.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.70%.

TBIO Dividends

Telesis Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.14% of Telesis Bio Inc. shares, and 43.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.25%. Telesis Bio Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Northpond Ventures, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 33.35% of the shares, which is about 9.84 million shares worth $11.81 million.

Penn Capital Management Co., Inc., with 3.28% or 0.97 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.