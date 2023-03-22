Stock Performance And Outlook Of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)

In the last trading session, 6.38 million shares of the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.19, and it changed around $3.28 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.37B. VLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.39, offering almost -13.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $91.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.69% since then. We note from Valero Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 133.14 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.20% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 1.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Valero Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.29 percent over the past six months and at a -16.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Valero Energy Corporation to make $38.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.54 billion and $51.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 82.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.91%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1,706 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 41.54 million shares worth $4.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.14% or 35.22 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.75 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 11.15 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.