Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. STGW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.23, offering almost -30.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.11% since then. We note from Stagwell Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.57K.

Stagwell Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STGW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stagwell Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Instantly STGW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.14 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.85% year-to-date, but still up 7.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) is -0.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STGW is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Stagwell Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.72 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $701.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Stagwell Inc. to make $632.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.00%. Stagwell Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 525.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.64% of Stagwell Inc. shares, and 91.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.88%. Stagwell Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Stagwell Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.26% of the shares, which is about 26.5 million shares worth $184.19 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 16.02% or 20.96 million shares worth $145.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 5.68 million shares worth $43.11 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $25.97 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.