Shares Of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Could Show A Loss Of -563.9%

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $744.14M. ALLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.44, offering almost -1080.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.32% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.31K.

Allego N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALLG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allego N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.25% year-to-date, but still down -34.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is -40.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLG is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -563.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -190.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts expect Allego N.V. to make $22.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares, and 98.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.95%. Allego N.V. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 18.71 million shares worth $81.56 million.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 0.65% or 1.73 million shares worth $7.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1.65 million shares worth $5.19 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares.