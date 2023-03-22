Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Shares Might Go Down -26.58% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.30, and it changed around $1.16 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31B. SBCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.92, offering almost -40.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.44% since then. We note from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.26K.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SBCF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) trade information

Instantly SBCF has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.77 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.68% year-to-date, but still up 7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is -17.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBCF is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) estimates and forecasts

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.69 percent over the past six months and at a 19.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to make $170.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.89 million and $98.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings are expected to increase by -23.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

SBCF Dividends

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares, and 65.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.24%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock is held by 319 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 9.03 million shares worth $272.91 million.

Capital World Investors, with 6.77% or 4.16 million shares worth $125.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $134.86 million, making up 7.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $133.6 million, which represents about 6.97% of the total shares outstanding.