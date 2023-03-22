SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4.59 million shares of the SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.56 or 35.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.71M. SCYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -142.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.75% since then. We note from SCYNEXIS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.60K.

SCYNEXIS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCYX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Instantly SCYX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -4.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.90% year-to-date, but still up 65.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 37.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.96 day(s).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

SCYNEXIS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.15 percent over the past six months and at a -16.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -62.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc. to make $1.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $597k and $687k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 163.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 156.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, and 53.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.58%. SCYNEXIS Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $10.97 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC, with 5.92% or 1.93 million shares worth $4.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $7.62 million, making up 11.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $3.26 million, which represents about 4.72% of the total shares outstanding.