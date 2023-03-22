Rubicon Technologies Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of RBT Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.44M. RBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -1093.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.23% since then. We note from Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.16K.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.56% year-to-date, but still down -33.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -15.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rubicon Technologies Inc. to make $193.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.11% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, and 56.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.73%. Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.27% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $7.46 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 6.26% or 3.5 million shares worth $7.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4783.0 shares worth $10187.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.