Risk-Taking Investors May Find Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.25, and it changed around $0.39 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73B. ARNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.24, offering almost -14.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.07% since then. We note from Arconic Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.88K.

Arconic Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARNC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arconic Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Instantly ARNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.15 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.78% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) is 12.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARNC is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Arconic Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.96 percent over the past six months and at a -0.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -24.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arconic Corporation to make $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. Arconic Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 51.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.66% per year for the next five years.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Arconic Corporation shares, and 97.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.54%. Arconic Corporation stock is held by 378 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 19.41 million shares worth $330.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.72% or 11.9 million shares worth $202.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.52 million shares worth $159.17 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $52.21 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.