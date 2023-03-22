Risk-Takers Will Like ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO).

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.41, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.37B. ZTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.79, offering almost -4.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.73% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZTO as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.94 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.73% year-to-date, but still up 9.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 14.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.68 percent over the past six months and at a 17.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $899.34 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.10% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 32.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.22%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 413 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 38.61 million shares worth $927.78 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 3.94% or 23.81 million shares worth $572.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 36.8 million shares worth $621.51 million, making up 6.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $157.51 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.