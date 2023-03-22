Risk-Takers Will Like ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP).

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.35 or 16.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.63M. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.99, offering almost -268.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.08% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

ThredUp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TDUP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ThredUp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.26% year-to-date, but still up 14.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 64.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDUP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

ThredUp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.83 percent over the past six months and at a 19.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $68.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.88 million and $72.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.75% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 80.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.26%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.91% of the shares, which is about 7.81 million shares worth $14.37 million.

Capital World Investors, with 9.38% or 6.15 million shares worth $11.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.06 million shares worth $10.56 million, making up 12.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $3.39 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.