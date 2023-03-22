Risk-Takers Will Like Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY).

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.04 or 11.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.00M. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -688.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.11% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3674 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.98% year-to-date, but still up 15.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is -25.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 41.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.44% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 7.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $78802.0.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.18% or 0.12 million shares worth $51087.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22706.0 shares worth $7452.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.