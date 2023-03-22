Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.40, and it changed around $0.95 or 3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. RVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.00, offering almost -132.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.59% since then. We note from Revolve Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Revolve Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RVLV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.61 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -4.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLV is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Revolve Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.59 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -74.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $239.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Revolve Group Inc. to make $272.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.81 million and $283.5 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.70%. Revolve Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.10% per year for the next five years.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Revolve Group Inc. shares, and 131.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.73%. Revolve Group Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.55% of the shares, which is about 7.15 million shares worth $155.05 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.00% or 6.11 million shares worth $132.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $114.5 million, making up 12.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $50.03 million, which represents about 4.65% of the total shares outstanding.