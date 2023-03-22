Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.41M. PYXS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.31, offering almost -132.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.75% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.31K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PYXS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.93 for the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.15% year-to-date, but still up 13.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 27.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYXS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -601.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.22 percent over the past six months and at a 61.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.22% of Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares, and 57.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.64%. Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Laurion Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $6.25 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.37% or 2.94 million shares worth $5.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $1.48 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.95 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.