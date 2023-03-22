Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.77, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. PRVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.23, offering almost -1.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.62% since then. We note from Provention Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Provention Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PRVB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Provention Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.03 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 124.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 164.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Provention Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 409.06 percent over the past six months and at a 9.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 565.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Provention Bio Inc. to make $5.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $717k and $580k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,057.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 900.00%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 24.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.80% of Provention Bio Inc. shares, and 50.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.07%. Provention Bio Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Sessa Capital IM, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.06% of the shares, which is about 14.88 million shares worth $353.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.40% or 5.58 million shares worth $132.59 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $50.97 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $33.78 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.