Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.76M. PLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -10.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.0% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 959.37K.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.14 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 28.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -450.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -450.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 81.82 percent over the past six months and at a 145.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.40%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 145.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.59% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.86%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 2.41 million shares worth $2.51 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with 0.49% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 93591.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.