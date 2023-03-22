Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.54, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.71B. OSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.84, offering almost -0.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.61% since then. We note from Oak Street Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.84 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 0.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSH is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Oak Street Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.31 percent over the past six months and at a 28.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $571.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Oak Street Health Inc. to make $733.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $394.1 million and $513.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.80%.

Oak Street Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.26% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares, and 98.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.68%. Oak Street Health Inc. stock is held by 329 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 25.27% of the shares, which is about 61.38 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 13.45% or 32.67 million shares worth $801.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.31 million shares worth $264.79 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $223.06 million, which represents about 4.27% of the total shares outstanding.