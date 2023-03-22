NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around $0.51 or 12.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $751.96M. NEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.95, offering almost -101.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.75% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.30K.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.86 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.92% year-to-date, but still down -12.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is -34.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

NextDecade Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.58 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -91.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.42% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 86.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.00%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 141 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 39.70% of the shares, which is about 57.32 million shares worth $345.06 million.

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP, with 6.63% or 9.57 million shares worth $57.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $13.48 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.86 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.