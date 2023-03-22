Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.65 million shares of the Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.60, and it changed around -$1.22 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.19B. NEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.37, offering almost -85.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.64% since then. We note from Newmont Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.63 million.

Newmont Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NEM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Newmont Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.99 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.27% year-to-date, but still up 3.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 2.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEM is forecast to be at a low of $37.38 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.26 percent over the past six months and at a 21.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Newmont Corporation shares, and 82.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.64%. Newmont Corporation stock is held by 1,662 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 91.12 million shares worth $3.83 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.62% or 68.44 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31.85 million shares worth $1.5 billion, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23.66 million shares worth around $994.3 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.