Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.18 or 13.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $575.02M. NEGG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.19, offering almost -508.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.18% since then. We note from Newegg Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Newegg Commerce Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEGG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Newegg Commerce Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Instantly NEGG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.27% year-to-date, but still up 8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is -6.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEGG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $439.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Newegg Commerce Inc. to make $356.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 31 and April 04.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 94.89% of Newegg Commerce Inc. shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.97%. Newegg Commerce Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Penserra Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $1.98 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.14% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $1.71 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.