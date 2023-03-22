nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -91.49% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.50, and it changed around $1.1 or 4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. NCNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.97, offering almost -104.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.68% since then. We note from nCino Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.35K.

nCino Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NCNO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. nCino Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.94 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.12% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is -17.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNO is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

nCino Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.80 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 183.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect nCino Inc. to make $112.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.95 million and $94.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

nCino Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.10% per year for the next five years.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 05 and September 09.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of nCino Inc. shares, and 61.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.95%. nCino Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with HMI Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 7.87 million shares worth $268.53 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 6.59% or 7.32 million shares worth $249.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $109.79 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $108.29 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.