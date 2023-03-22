Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.39, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.91B. MUFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.71, offering almost -20.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.55% since then. We note from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MUFG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.42 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.20% year-to-date, but still up 1.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is -12.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUFG is forecast to be at a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.04 percent over the past six months and at a -16.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 375.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, and 1.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.92%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 295 institutions, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 82.63 million shares worth $371.84 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.14% or 18.57 million shares worth $83.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 19.94 million shares worth $93.9 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $23.05 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.