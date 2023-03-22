Let’s Talk About How Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 15.5 million shares of the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.22, and it changed around $1.51 or 2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.04B. RBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.24, offering almost -33.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.33% since then. We note from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Instantly RBA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.10 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.05% year-to-date, but still up 1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is -13.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBA is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.27 percent over the past six months and at a 2.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to make $416.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $359.37 million and $393.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 109.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, and 88.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.04%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock is held by 544 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 7.25 million shares worth $452.84 million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with 5.25% or 5.83 million shares worth $364.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $170.48 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International Growth Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $145.15 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.