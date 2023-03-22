Let’s Talk About How Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.75, and it changed around $1.56 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.70B. NE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.50, offering almost -14.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from Noble Corporation Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Noble Corporation Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Noble Corporation Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Instantly NE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.94 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) is -4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NE is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 257.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 475.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $529.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Noble Corporation Plc to make $526.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $208.18 million and $210 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 150.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Noble Corporation Plc shares, and 70.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.45%.