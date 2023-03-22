Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $42.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) were traded, and its beta was -1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.15, and it changed around $2.53 or 20.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.97M. KALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.50, offering almost -517.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.63% since then. We note from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KALA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$6.55 for the current quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Instantly KALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.84 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is 19.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.30 percent over the past six months and at a 47.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.86 million and $1.37 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.40%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.90% per year for the next five years.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.94% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 21.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.65%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.30% of the shares, which is about 90500.0 shares worth $1.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.39% or 23759.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 12358.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10174.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.